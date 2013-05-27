STOCKHOLM May 27 Sweden's top banks are
financially strong but should anyway further reduce long-term
risks, the central bank said in its financial stability report
on Monday.
It noted that the banks - where Nordea, Swedbank,
, SEB and Handelsbanken are the
biggest - were large in relation to the economy and that house
prices, which have hit record levels in big cities, could fall
if there was a prolonged slowdown.
"The Riksbank recommends that the major banks continue to
reduce their structural liquidity risks and ensure that they
have enough capital to cope with potential future losses and
disruptions on the financial markets," the central bank said in
the report.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)