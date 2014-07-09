BRIEF-Skanska wins 1 bln SEK hospital contract in Norway
* Skanska expands hospital in Vestfold, Norway, for nok 960m, about SEK 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, July 9 Sweden's Social Democrats are open to forced mortgage amortisation in Sweden to help counter fast-rising levels of household debt, the economic spokeswoman for the Social Democrats said on Wednesday.
"I absolutely think that is something interesting to discuss - I can see the point of a clearer amortisation requirement," Magdalena Andersson, widely expected to take over as finance minister should the centre-left opposition win September elections as polls predict, told journalists.
Sweden's finance minister, Anders Borg, said last week the government wants to take a decision on amortisation demands at a financial stability council meeting in November.
"It sounds reasonable to discuss it in November," Andersson said. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Mia Shanley)
* Skanska expands hospital in Vestfold, Norway, for nok 960m, about SEK 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Sells two properties - Stockholm Gustav 1 and Stockholm Gunhild 5 to jointly owned company
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.