STOCKHOLM, June 29 The Swedish banking sector's exposure to Greece is minor, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

"We (Swedish banks) have exposures of around 1 billion crowns ($120 million)," she told a news conference.

"This is quite small and should be compared to the total Swedish bank assets of 15,000 billion crowns."

Andersson also said that even if the Nordic country's direct exposure to Greece was limited, the indirect effects of the Greek debt crisis could be much greater depending on the effects on the financial markets. ($1 = 8.3173 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard)