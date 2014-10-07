STOCKHOLM Oct 7 Sweden's banks have proposed tougher mortgage repayment standards in a bid to stave off action from the country's regulators aimed at discouraging households from taking on too much debt.

Household debt levels in Sweden are among the highest in Europe at more than 170 percent of disposable income, prompting warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and others that borrowing represents a threat to economic stability.

In response, regulators in Sweden are looking at introducing tighter borrowing rules, including limiting interest-only mortgages and speeding up repayments. But the banks want to preempt such measures with their own reforms.

The Swedish Bankers' Association (SBA), whose members include the likes of Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank, said on Tuesday new borrowers should have to take out repayment as opposed to interest-only mortgages on all loans of more than 50 percent of the market value of a property.

The current recommended level is 70 percent.

"We want to do this because we think 50 percent is healthy," SBA Chairman Thomas Ostros told Reuters. "We think it is by far better that the industry itself does this sort of recommendation rather than that we get blunt legislation that will be deeply unpopular."

Regulators in Sweden have already introduced rules capping mortgages at 85 percent of a property's value and regulating the makeup of bank loan books.

But borrowing levels continue to rise as low interest rates encourage homebuyers to take on increasing amounts of debt, which could leave them exposed when rates rise and mortgage costs increase.

Ostros said blanket rules introduced by the Financial Supervisory Authority could mean less room for the kind of flexibility needed if borrowers' repayment abilities change, such as when they are temporarily unemployed or get divorced.

"It is only the banks that are professional enough to have a dialogue with the customer, the state can never do that," he said, adding banks would discuss the length of repayment periods with Swedish authorities.

MORE AGGRESSIVE

A report by the central bank, the Riksbank, earlier this year showed it would take an average 99 years for those who are paying off the principal to clear their mortgage debt.

Four out of 10 borrowers were not paying off their debt at all, the report showed.

Annika Winsth, chief economist at Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, said the move by SBA was more aggressive than expected and could itself create problems.

"Should we really lock up capital in this way? It can lead to lower private consumption," Winsth said. "Moreover, if interest rates go up, this could be quite a lot of money (for households)."

The previous centre-right government had asked the central bank and Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) to evaluate methods for controlling mortgage repayment periods and to present their findings ahead of a meeting this November by the Financial Stability Council (FSC).

The FSC is a body which meets twice a year and is made up of members from the FSA, the RIksbank, the Debt Office and the Finance Ministry.

The FSA said it was in the final stages of evaluating possible new measures and the SBA's recommendations would be taken into account.

"It is positive that also the banks see the risks linked to household debt, and it is good that households will continue to build margins," said FSA press chief Jonatan Holst. (Additional reporting by Johan Sennero and Daniel Dickson; Editing by David Holmes)