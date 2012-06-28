BRIEF-Agility Health says Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG $1,089,928.10
* Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG a total of $1,089,928.10
STOCKHOLM, June 28 Sweden's banking sector regulator said on Thursday that it had decided to delay a widely expected proposal on making banks set aside more funds to cover risks from mortgage lending.
The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) gave no timeframe for when the proposal would be made. It said in a statement it had previously said the plan would be made public before the mid-year summer holidays.
The delay was due to the fact that negotiations on capital coverage rules were not completed at the level of the European Union, it said in the statement.
The FSA earlier proposed new liquidity coverage rules for banks to cope with a markets crunch. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)
* Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG a total of $1,089,928.10
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, fended off investor skepticism on the second day of its IPO roadshow on Tuesday, betting on the charisma of CEO Evan Spiegel, 26, whom it introduced as a "once in a generation founder."