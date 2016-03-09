STOCKHOLM, March 9 Sweden's financial watchdog
will continue to keep a close eye on banks' models for measuring
the capital they need in relation to the risk in their lending
portfolios after tightening rules last week, the agency's head
said on Wednesday.
"Supervision over the internal models will remain sharp,"
the Financial Supervisory Authority's Erik Thedeen said in a
speech.
He said the government agency thought risk-based models for
setting capital levels were preferable.
But if the banks do not act responsibly the FSA could move
towards a broader leverage ratio which measures capital in
relation to total lending.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)