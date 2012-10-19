UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Corrects to reflect Sweden is a kingdom not a republic)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has picked Barclays, Citi and Deutsche Bank to lead manage a three-year US Dollar denominated bond, confirmed market sources.
The new issue will be launched early next week, subject to market conditions, said sources.
(Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts