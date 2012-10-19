(Corrects to reflect Sweden is a kingdom not a republic)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has picked Barclays, Citi and Deutsche Bank to lead manage a three-year US Dollar denominated bond, confirmed market sources.

The new issue will be launched early next week, subject to market conditions, said sources.

