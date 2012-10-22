(Adds context, previous bond deals)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Sweden is on course to repeat the resounding success of a three-year dollar issue priced back in May, having already booked USD1bn of orders on a fundraising exercise at the same tenor on Monday morning.

The Kingdom, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is currently taking orders on a new December 2015 RegS/144A issue, nearly six months after it priced a USD2.25bn May 2015 bond at mid-swaps minus 19bp - the tightest SSA dollar print in 2012 bar Canada.

Barclays, Citi and Deutsche Bank have set guidance on the new deal at 5bp area through mid-swaps, with the outstanding May 2015 issue currently trading around swaps minus 2.9bp, according to Tradeweb.

Leads said USD3bn of demand for the May deal showed that Sweden continued to be perceived as being at arm's length from the wider issues in Europe.

Of all the European economies providing shelter for investors, Sweden is considered one of the safest bets thanks to its free-floating currency, strong budget record and developed bond market.

Attracted by Sweden's gold-plated AAA rating, strong government finances and a sound banking system, foreign holdings of Swedish debt hit a record in June and the crown hit a 12-year high against the euro in August.

Overseas investors have bought around SEK140bn (USD21.3bn) net in Swedish bonds this year, taking overseas ownership of Sweden's debt to around 58 percent of outstanding debt from 41 percent a year ago, according to Danske Bank.

The new bond will be Sweden's third syndicated benchmark of 2012 alongside its previous dollar issue and a record-breaking EUR1.5bn three-year priced at 54bp through swaps in February.