LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Orders have reached USD1.5bn for Sweden's new three-year US dollar-denominated bond, with guidance unchanged at mid-swaps minus 5bp area, said banks managing the deal.

The Kingdom, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, will price the new RegS/144A deal later on Monday via Barclays, Citi and Deutsche Bank.

Books could go subject short notice, added the banks. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)