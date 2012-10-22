LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has fixed the final spread on its new three-year dollar bond at mid-swaps minus 7bp, said banks managing the deal.

Barclays, Citi and Deutsche Bank originally set guidance on the new RegS/144A bond at mid-swaps minus 5bp earlier on Monday.

Orders are in excess of USD1.5bn and books will close at 15.10 London (14.10 GMT), added the banks.

The deal will price later on Monday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)