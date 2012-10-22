LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has sized its new three-year dollar bond at USD1bn, said banks managing the deal.

Leads Barclays, Citi and Deutsche Bank set the final spread at mid-swaps minus 7bp, after marketing the RegS/144A bond at mid-swaps minus 5bp, earlier on Monday.

Orders are in excess of USD1.5bn and the deal will price later on Monday, said lead banks. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)