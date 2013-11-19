LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated a group of banks to lead manage a three-year euro-denominated benchmark bond sale, a market source said on Tuesday.

Barclays, Crédit Agricole CIB and Danske Bank will manage the deal and the transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)