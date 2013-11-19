BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.20 pct w.e.f March 7
* Says sets overnight MCLR rate at 8.20 percent w.e.f March 7 Source text: http://bit.ly/2n5kiYW Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated a group of banks to lead manage a three-year euro-denominated benchmark bond sale, a market source said on Tuesday.
Barclays, Crédit Agricole CIB and Danske Bank will manage the deal and the transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* Says sets overnight MCLR rate at 8.20 percent w.e.f March 7 Source text: http://bit.ly/2n5kiYW Further company coverage:
* Ceo keith skeoch tells analysts' call standard life still needs insurance business, no short-term plan to sell annuities back book
* Shares in both companies rise; rivals also higher (Adds detail, Standard Life CEO comment, analysts comment, shares)