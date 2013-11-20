LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is taking orders on a new EUR1bn no-grow three-year bond issue with guidance set at mid-swaps minus 27bp area, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

Barclays, CA CIB and Danske will price the deal later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)