(Adds final size and book, background)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, will print a EUR4bn five-year bond today after collecting almost EUR6bn of orders, a bank managing the deal said on Friday.

The reoffer spread has been finalised at 20bp below mid-swaps, versus guidance of minus 18-20bp, by lead managers Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland. Books were due to close at 1115GMT.

Sweden announced the bond issue just days after its central bank ordered the debt office to raise an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in international capital markets in 2013.

The additional funding requirement means Sweden now has to issue SEK160bn in foreign currency debt in 2013 - likely to be in euros or US dollars - which is a sizable increase on the SEK112bn issued in 2012. [ID: nL6N0ATCIZ] (Reporting By Christopher Whittall; Editing by Julian Baker)