(Adds final size and book, background)
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated
Aaa/AAA/AAA, will print a EUR4bn five-year bond today after
collecting almost EUR6bn of orders, a bank managing the deal
said on Friday.
The reoffer spread has been finalised at 20bp below
mid-swaps, versus guidance of minus 18-20bp, by lead managers
Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan and Royal
Bank of Scotland. Books were due to close at 1115GMT.
Sweden announced the bond issue just days after its central
bank ordered the debt office to raise an extra SEK100bn
(USD15.4bn) in international capital markets in 2013.
The additional funding requirement means Sweden now has to
issue SEK160bn in foreign currency debt in 2013 - likely to be
in euros or US dollars - which is a sizable increase on the
SEK112bn issued in 2012. [ID: nL6N0ATCIZ]
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall; Editing by Julian Baker)