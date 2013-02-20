LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on its 5-year dollar bond with official guidance set at mid-swaps flat area after initial interest was seen approaching USD1.5bn, said banks managing the deal.

Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are managing the RegS/144A deal and will price later on Wednesday.

The Swedish debt office has been forced to up its international debt issuance in 2013 after its central bank requested an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in foreign currency reserves in 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)