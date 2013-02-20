BUZZ-S&P 500: This time, March may mark the high
** On the 8-year anniversary of the 2009 financial crisis low, S&P 500 sitting just shy of major channel resistance from that period, raising the risk that, this time, March may see the index peak
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on its 5-year dollar bond with official guidance set at mid-swaps flat area after initial interest was seen approaching USD1.5bn, said banks managing the deal.
Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are managing the RegS/144A deal and will price later on Wednesday.
The Swedish debt office has been forced to up its international debt issuance in 2013 after its central bank requested an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in foreign currency reserves in 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
** On the 8-year anniversary of the 2009 financial crisis low, S&P 500 sitting just shy of major channel resistance from that period, raising the risk that, this time, March may see the index peak
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announced the appointment of Brett Hemsley as Global Analytical Head. Mr. Hemsley will oversee ratings and research for all sectors including: Corporate Finance; Financial Institutions; Structured Finance & Covered Bonds; Sovereigns; Infrastructure and Project Finance; and Public Finance. He will report to Ian Linnell, President of Fitch Ratings, and will relocate to New York fr
MUMBAI, March 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's Maharashtra state has suspended a former head of a Muslim organisation in charge of land endowments, amid growing concern that "waqf" land and property set aside for religious or charitable use is being illegally sold on to developers.