By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is set to price a USD3bn five-year US dollar bond flat to mid-swaps on Wednesday, said a market source.

Orders were in excess of USD3bn when books closed earlier on Wednesday, he added.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs opened books on Sweden's Reg S/144A deal earlier on Wednesday, after initial interest was seen approaching USD1.5bn.

The Swedish debt office has been forced to up its international debt issuance in 2013 after its central bank requested an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in foreign currency reserves in 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)