(Adds final size and orders)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated
Aaa/AAA/AAA, is set to price a USD3bn five-year US dollar bond
flat to mid-swaps on Wednesday, said a market source.
Orders were in excess of USD3bn when books closed earlier on
Wednesday, he added.
Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs opened
books on Sweden's Reg S/144A deal earlier on Wednesday, after
initial interest was seen approaching USD1.5bn.
The Swedish debt office has been forced to up its
international debt issuance in 2013 after its central bank
requested an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in foreign currency
reserves in 2013.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)