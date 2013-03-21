BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces election and proration results relating to acquisition of BATS Global Markets
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, on Thursday mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint lead managers for a RegS/144a three-year US dollar benchmark.
Marketing for the transaction, which is due in March 2016, is underway at mid-swaps -6bp area, bankers involved said, and the bond is expected to price later on Thursday.
Sweden was last in the public market in February when it issued a USD3bn deal as part of a move to bolster its foreign reserves.
Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs priced that 1.0% five-year issue flat to mid-swaps, equivalent to Treasuries plus 16.1bp.
The transaction came on the heels of a EUR4bn five-year bond issued in late January, after Sweden's debt office was ordered by the central bank to raise an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in foreign currency reserves in 2013.
(Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
NEW DELHI, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Reforms to the system, greater transparency and better practice are needed to check lengthy litigation as rising demand for land in India triggers greater conflict, analysts said on Thursday.