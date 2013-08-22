BRIEF-Philippine Realty appoints Carlos Miguel Paca as vice president of business development
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on a long three-year dollar benchmark bond with guidance at mid-swaps minus 3bp, a lead manager said on Thursday.
The bond, maturing in November 15, 2016, is being sold via Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan and will price later on Thursday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.