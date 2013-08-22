LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on a long three-year dollar benchmark bond with guidance at mid-swaps minus 3bp, a lead manager said on Thursday.

The bond, maturing in November 15, 2016, is being sold via Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan and will price later on Thursday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)