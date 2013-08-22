LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is set to price a USD3bn long-three year bond later on Thursday at mid-swaps minus 3bp, a bank managing the deal said.

Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are leading the RegS/144A bond maturing on 15 November 2016. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)