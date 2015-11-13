LONDON Nov 13 Sweden's debt office is expecting
a decline in the number of banks dealing government bonds in the
future due to regulation that is squeezing bank balance sheets,
its head of debt management said on Tuesday.
"Of course there will be fewer primary dealers," Thomas
Olofsson said at an industry event in Brussels. "That is certain
because my experience is that London banks are not that keen on
being a market maker in Sweden because they have to shrink their
balance sheets."
"Profitability on being a market maker in government bonds
is not what it has been. So for smaller countries like Sweden,
it could very well be a problem that too few banks see it
profitable to be a primary dealer."
Sweden currently has seven primary dealers, including
Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland.
