STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Sweden's central bank bought 750 million crowns ($82.4 million) in inflation-linked bonds in a reverse auction, it said on Friday.

The Debt Office bought 375 million of linkers maturing in 2019 at an average yield of -2.053 percent and the same amount in 2025 linkers at an average yield of -1.386 percent.

Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 9.1009 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)