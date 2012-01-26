LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Sweden's tough
regulations on its own lenders, regarded as
even more stringent than the Basel III bank
capital rules, could fire up the Nordic country's corporate
debt market in 2012, as small and mid-cap borrowers in
particular rush from hard-to-get loans to readily available
bonds.
While heads of the world's leading economies have agreed to
introduce stricter bank capital and global liquidity
rules by 2013, Sweden has urged its four biggest lenders to
ensure that they have bigger buffers sooner.
"Stricter rules means corporates will find it tougher to
borrow money and will be forced to the debt capital markets
instead," one syndicate banker said.
Luke Hickmore, investment director at Scottish Widows
Investment Partnership (SWIP), described it as "the French
effect", referring to a flurry of French corporates that
accessed the bond market in the second half of last year amid
fears that long-standing relationships with their domestic banks
could sour in the wake of tighter
regulations.
"There is a possibility that you get this "French effect" as
companies look to disenfranchise the banks and borrow directly
from capital markets more to diversify their liquidity and
funding sources," he said.
The key difference between France and Sweden's banking
landscape though, is that the Nordic banks are already
relatively well financed, wh ereas some
French banks are grappling to retain their credit ratings.
Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank's balance sheets already
meet the 12% core capital being demanded by 2015 to protect
taxpayers from any future bail-outs, and the fourth -- Nordea --
is en route to doing so.
On Tuesday, Nordea, which is the Nordic region's biggest
bank by value, posted fourth-quarter operating profit that
topped forecasts.
SCARS STILL DEEP
Syndicate bankers say that the new regulations are not an
attempt to outshine their European neighbours in terms of
financial safety, but a necessary step.
Swedish lenders are still scarred by the severe credit
crunch and widespread bank insolvency of 1992, and have been
more heavily regulated ever since.
In November, the Riksbank put out a memorandum arguing that
the ratios implied by Basel III provided a capital conservation
buffer of 2.5%, but did not provide a contra-cyclical buffer.
"The Swedish banking system is so concentrated (...) Risks
arising in a single bank's operations can thereby easily spread
to the other major banks," the Riksbank said.
Swedish banks also have a large amount of funding in foreign
currencies, meaning that economic events could have a
disproportionately severe impact on the Swedish economy.
Finally, Swedish banks are relatively large in relation to
the Swedish economy, the Riksbank, the central bank of Sweden,
which is also the world's oldest central bank, said.
"This means that the failure of a major Swedish bank risks
being difficult to manage and could create uncertainty as to how
the costs would be distributed between the countries involved."
MID-CAPS AFFECTED
Tomas Lundquist, head of European debt capital markets at
Citigroup, said that while he expects large-cap Swedish
multinationals to be able to access funding relatively easily,
small and mid-caps will be the ones to feel the pinch.
"Large corporates generally do not have any problems
accessing bank funding and will likely not have problems in
the future," he said.
In 2011, 39 Swedish corporate bond transactions were
executed, amounting to around USD13bn worth of issuance,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Loan volumes significantly
trumped that, with USD34.05bn worth of issuance, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
SAS, TeliaSonera, Volvo, Electrolux, Scania and Norcell are
just some of the names which priced successful bond deals that
tightened in secondary trading.
Smaller and mid-cap companies though -- especially unrated
ones -- are more likely to rely on the domestic and
international bond markets for funding going forward, Lundquist
said.
INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY
Additionally, syndicate bankers in the Nordic region make
the point that a swing to the bond market might also be driven
by demand and a healthy appetite from risk-averse investors.
"The euro-to-krona basis swap remains favourable, which
makes Swedish krona issuance attractive for foreign issuers,"
Paul Watters, head of corporate credit research at Standard &
Poor's said.
Sweden's five-year CDS is at a slim 65bp, compared with
France at around 180bp and Greece and Portugal at a staggering
7,000bp and 1,400bp, respectively.
"The Scandinavian market will also likely be very attractive
as Scandinavia has largely been sheltered from the crisis,"
Niclas Sylven, bond origination manager at Nordea Markets said.
Johan Wennerholm, also a bond origination manager at Nordea
Markets, added that he expected repeat issuers, such as Volvo
and Scania, to return to the bond market over the next year and
take advantage of international investor appetite.
"Aside from this, we also think that debut issuers might
price bonds."
Both are adamant that bond issuance volumes will increase
significantly over the course of the next 12 months.
"It is difficult to put a number to the prediction, but we
do expect major deals in the high-yield, investment-grade and
unlisted space. The high-yield Com Hem deal is an example of the
size of deal we may see in future," said Sylven.
Nordea were joint bookrunners on a deal in November, when
the Swedish cable firm priced a EUR287m unsecured bond, callable
after four years, at a steep discount at 94.98 to yield 11.75%
with a 10.5% coupon.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Philip Wright)