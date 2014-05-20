LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden has hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint lead managers for a RegS/144a three-year US dollar-denominated benchmark bond due 15 August 2017, according to a lead manager.

The transaction will be launched in the near future. Sweden is rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, all stable. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)