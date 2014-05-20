BRIEF-R&I upgrades MISAWA HOMES Co Ltd's rating to "BBB" and announces stable rating outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I
LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden has hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint lead managers for a RegS/144a three-year US dollar-denominated benchmark bond due 15 August 2017, according to a lead manager.
The transaction will be launched in the near future. Sweden is rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, all stable. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I
March 22 Prince Housing & Development Corp : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/jf14sP Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise