STOCKHOLM, July 30 Sweden's central bank said on
Thursday it bought 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($174 million)
worth of government bonds in a reverse auction.
Earlier in July, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond
buying with another 40-50 billion crowns of government bonds
after already announcing three rounds of a total of 80-90
billion crowns of purchases.
Loan 1047
Coupon 5.00 pct
Maturity 2020-12-01
Average yield 0.117 pct
Lowest accepted yield 0.111 pct
Highest yield 0.125 pct
Tendered volume 1.5 bln
Volume offered 6.250 bln
Volume bought 1.5 bln
Number of bids 30
Number of accepted bids 14
($1 = 8.6192 Swedish crowns)
