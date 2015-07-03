STOCKHOLM, July 3 Sweden's central bank said on Friday it bought 3.0 billion Swedish crowns ($356 million) worth of government bonds in reverse auctions.

On Thursday, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond buying with another 40-50 billion crowns of government bonds after already announcing three rounds of a total of 80-90 billion crowns of purchases.

Loan 1047

Coupon 5.00 pct

Maturity 2020-12-01

Average yield 0.185

Lowest accepted yield 0.181

Highest yield 0.195

Requested volume (maximum) 2,000

Volume offered 5,450

Volume bought 1,500

Number of bids 12

Number of accepted bids 5

Loan 1058

Coupon 2.50 pct

Maturity 2025-05-12

Average yield 0.912

Lowest accepted yield 0.912

Highest yield 0.915

Requested volume (maximum) 2,000

Volume offered 4,720

Volume bought 1,500

Number of bids 17

Number of accepted bids 3 ($1 = 8.4298 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)