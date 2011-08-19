Aug 19 Sweden's finance minister said on Friday there were no signs of disruptions in the Swedish financial system despite high levels of stress in the market.

"It looks like the Swedish markets are functioning," Finance Minister Anders Borg told reporters. "Banks have better capital positions ... their short term funding position is better than it was in the autumn of 2008, so there are number of fundamental factors which look as if we should be able to stand more solidly than how it was then."

The head of Sweden's markets watchdog said on Monday Swedish banks are among Europe's strongest and are well placed to ride out the current market turmoil. (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)