Sweden's finance minister said on Friday there were no signs
of disruptions in the Swedish financial system despite high
levels of stress in the market.
"It looks like the Swedish markets are functioning," Finance
Minister Anders Borg told reporters. "Banks have better capital
positions ... their short term funding position is better than
it was in the autumn of 2008, so there are number of fundamental
factors which look as if we should be able to stand more solidly
than how it was then."
The head of Sweden's markets watchdog said on Monday Swedish
banks are among Europe's strongest and are well placed to ride
out the current market turmoil.
