STOCKHOLM Aug 29 Welfare spending in Sweden
will rise by 1.7 billion crowns ($200 million) next year under a
deal agreed between the country minority government and an
opposition party, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote.
The deal over the 2016 budget between the government and the
Left Party will also leave mortgage tax relief and company tax
unchanged and see no hikes in income taxes for those earning up
to 50,000 crowns a month, the newspaper wrote.
It cited a source with knowledge of the negotiations.
Welfare spending will include free healthcare for people
over 85 and free dental care for the under 23s.
The minority Social Democrat and Green Party government
needs backing from the Left Party to push through its budget.
The government has already said it will spend 10 billion
crowns a year on measures to increase employment, including
investments in housing and infrastructure, improving the
business climate, and on adult education.
Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson has said all new
spending must be financed by tax hikes or cost savings.
The government plans to raise payroll taxes and taxes on
some savings products and fuel and to lower rebates on household
services
The budget is due to be presented Sept. 21.
($1 = 8.4555 Swedish crowns)
