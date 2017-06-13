STOCKHOLM, June 13 Sweden's centre-left government said on Tuesday it will raise welfare spending by at least 5 billion crowns ($575 million) next year as part of its last full budget bill before the next parliamentary elections.

The plan allotted 3 billion crowns for the Nordic country's healthcare system and to improve working conditions for health care professionals, the government said in a statement.

How the remaining 2 billion crowns would be used would be presented later, but the funds would be earmarked for the welfare system that includes schools and healthcare, it said.

The government proposal will be a part of the government's 2018 budget, due to be presented in September. ($1 = 8.6897 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard)