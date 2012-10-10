STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Sweden's Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said on Wednesday that new, tougher capital requirements for banks were likely to be in place at the middle of next year and not January as previously targeted.

"Everything indicates that the negotiations are dragging on and January 1 is not a probable date," Norman told reporters.

"We are beginning internal legislative work at the Finance Ministry that I hope will come into force in the middle of 2013."

The centre-right government plans to impose a core capital requirement of 10 percent, a level Sweden's banks already exceed, in a first step next year and raise it further to 12 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Niklas Pollard)