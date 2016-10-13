Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q4 net profit up 7.4 pct
DUBAI, Jan 30 Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.
STOCKHOLM Oct 13 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion crowns ($174 million)worth of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.
It bought 750 million crowns of 2019 bonds at an average yield of -0.693 percent and the same amount of 2022 bonds at -0.332 percent. ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
DUBAI, Jan 30 Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dubai-based courier Aramex expects single-digit profit and revenue growth in 2017, chief financial officer Bashar Obeid told a news conference on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 30 Helena Morrissey, ex-chief executive of Newton Investment Management and a leading City campaigner for gender equality, is to join the fund arm of insurer Legal & General as head of personal investing.