Aug 19 Sweden's central bank said on Friday the Swedish financial system is in good shape and that the country's banks have full access to liquidity.

"Even if the situation internationally is volatile the conditions for Swedish banks are favourable", Mattias Persson, head of the financial stability department at the Riksbank, told Reuters.

Persson also said Swedish banks have not experienced the same kind of liquidity crunch as they did in the wake of Lehman Brothers collapse almost three years ago.

"The (Swedish) banks have full access to liquidity and all (borrowing) markets are open", he said.

Sweden's Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday there were no signs of disruptions in the Swedish financial system despite high levels of stress in the market.

