STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Sweden will move quickly and decisively to ensure its banks have capital buffers large enough to head off the risk of future financial crises, authorities said, keeping up pressure on lenders despite their already strong capital positions.

Last month, EU leaders signed off on a plan to inject around 100 billion euros of extra capital into the region's banks to protect them against the impact of a sovereign default in Greece.

Sweden's banks have only very limited exposure to southern Europe and have stood strong in the recent market turbulence. They also say tougher rules will drive up their funding costs and make them uncompetitive.

But the government, the financial services watchdog and the central bank have stressed the need to hold the country's banks to the highest standards.

"The Swedish system needs extra large airbags," Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in the text of a speech on Thursday.

"We consider that capital requirements for major Swedish banks need to go beyond the requirements of Basel III (reforms on core capital levels)."

Although Sweden's banks are among the best capitalised in Europe, authorities believe they are vulnerable to market shocks, and the central bank plans to publish an analysis on higher capital adequacy requirements on Nov 29.

Sweden's banking sector is dominated by four big banks. Problems at one could easily spread to the others through the interbank lending market.

The sector is also large compared with the country's gross domestic product and banks are heavily reliant on market funding, much of it in foreign currency.

While none of Sweden's banks needed to be bailed out during the recent crisis, banks were unable to access funding in the market.

The Riksbank had to step in as the lender of last resort, pouring money into the system to keep banks liquid while the government guaranteed bank borrowing.

TOUGHER RULES

Basel III rules set a global minimum level of 7 percent core bank capital in relation to risk-weighted assets with surcharges for the very biggest banks.

This is being phased in from the start of 2013 to the end of 2018 and all Swedish banks believe they will be able to meet the new requirements easily.

Ingves did not say what level of capital he believed was necessary for Swedish banks.

But he pointed to the example of Britain and Switzerland, both with very large banking sectors compared with the size of their economies.

Switzerland has proposed a progressive system with bigger banks having higher capital hurdles. Its two dominant banks -- UBS and Credit Suisse -- will have to have at least 10 percent core capital.

Britain's Vickers Commission has proposed banks have total capital of 17-20 percent of risk weighted assets.

Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman backed the central bank's hard-line stance, saying the government wanted to bring in tougher rules sooner than other countries.

"Our ambition is to introduce Basel III in full from the start of 2013," he told a banking conference.

"We think that Sweden has a competitive advantage from having tougher capital requirements."

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson)