(Adds quotes, background) STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 Sweden's central bank has intensified contacts with market participants and other central banks and has all the tools it needs to counter any turbulence, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Mattias Persson, head of the central bank's financial stability department, also told Reuters that domestic banks were in a good shape and had access to the funding markets they needed.

"It is clear that we see that we have everything necessary, that we know how to act and it is clear that we have taken all the steps," he said.

"We have intensified our contacts with the market, with banks and with other central bankers to get a picture of what is happening and how the Swedish banks and the Swedish financial sector are being impacted."

Like other European countries, Sweden's stock market has suffered a sell-off this week while the yield on its benchmark 10-year bond has slid to lows not seen for decades.

Some market participants are expecting that the central bank, due for a rate-setting meeting on Sept 7, will keep its repo rate unchanged at 2.0 percent, though the expectation had until recently been firmly in favour of a 25 basis point hike.

Persson said there were few signs of a liquidity shortage at Swedish banks, though some of them had been forced to shorten the maturity of their borrowings at the start of the week.

"But access to liquidity is still open in all markets for Swedish banks," he said.

"Swedish banks and the Swedish financial system is dependent on borrowing in international capital markets, so this is something that we follow very carefully," he said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Stephen Nisbet)