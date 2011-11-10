STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Sweden's banks should hold higher capital buffers than those required by incoming financial legislation, the head of Sweden's central bank said on Thursday.

Sweden's banks have only very limited exposure to Southern Europe and have stood strong in the recent market turbulence.

But Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said the banking system in Sweden was concentrated, large and had a heavy dependence on market funding in foreign currency, making it vulnerable to market shocks.

"The Swedish system needs extra large airbags," he said in the text of a speech.

"We consider that capital requirements for major Swedish banks need to go beyond the requirements of Basel III."

Ingves said the Riksbank would soon present concrete proposals for the measures to be adopted.