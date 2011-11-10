STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Sweden's banks should
hold higher capital buffers than those required by incoming
financial legislation, the head of Sweden's central bank said on
Thursday.
Sweden's banks have only very limited exposure to Southern
Europe and have stood strong in the recent market turbulence.
But Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said the banking system
in Sweden was concentrated, large and had a heavy dependence on
market funding in foreign currency, making it vulnerable to
market shocks.
"The Swedish system needs extra large airbags," he said in
the text of a speech.
"We consider that capital requirements for major Swedish
banks need to go beyond the requirements of Basel III."
Ingves said the Riksbank would soon present concrete
proposals for the measures to be adopted.