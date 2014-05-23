BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds new project in Bangalore
* Says adds new project in Bangalore Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nDHTjL) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM May 23 A countercyclical buffer to be introduced in Sweden to strengthen banks' capital should be set at 2.5 percent of assets, higher than the 1.0 percent proposed by the country's FSA, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Friday.
"I think it should be set at 2.5 (percent), because we are carrying a burden as a result of the fact that debts have risen very quickly for such a long period and we can't get away from that fact," Ingves told reporters.
"I think we should do this as quickly as possible." (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Says adds new project in Bangalore Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nDHTjL) Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, March 15 Lending activity to small Canadian businesses edged down in January, though borrowing by larger firms accelerated, data showed on Wednesday, pointing to an economy that is still recovering from an oil price shock two years ago.
MADRID, March 15 Spain's bank bailout fund told nationalised lenders Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) on Wednesday to begin a merger process which it said was best option to recover public aid pumped in to the struggling banks.