BRIEF-HSBC Holdings updates on sale of additional portfolio of US consumer mortgage loans
* On 8 March, HSBC Finance Corp & HSBC Bank USA, N.A. completed sale of portfolio of US first lien residential mortgage loans
STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 High levels of household debt remain a risk to the Swedish economy, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Friday.
"The high level of houeshold debt is not something that you can turn around over night," Ingves said in a presentation to the Swedish parliament's finance committee.
"It is a risk that we have to manage in the Swedish economy."
Ingves also said that an improved international picture would contribute to better growth in Sweden. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson)
March 9 Australian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday as gains in financials countered the heavy sell-off in resource stocks that dived on an overnight slump in oil prices.
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service says Australia might lose its AAA sovereign credit rating should the country's conservative government give up on deficit repair, raising the stakes ahead of the annual budget in May.