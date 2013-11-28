STOCKHOLM Nov 28 Sweden's financial system is stable, but high levels of household debt present a risk to lenders and the real economy, the Swedish central bank said in a twice-yearly report on financial stability.

"The fact that household indebtedness is high and rising poses significant risks to the stability of the financial system and the real economy," the Riksbank said in a statement.

"A number of measures have already been taken to counteract these risks, but the Riksbank's assessment is that further measures are needed."

The majority of the Riksbank's rate-setting board has voted to keep rate on hold this year at 1.00 despite weak growth and inflation well-below target because they are concerned about household debt levels that are among the highest in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)