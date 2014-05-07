STOCKHOLM May 7 A survey of Swedish household
debts by the Riksbank shows borrowing levels are more of a worry
than previously thought, central bank Deputy Governor Cecilia
Skingsley said on Wednesday.
"I am among those on the board, who has been worried about
whether the development up to now is sustainable," Skingsley
told reporters after the publication of the Riksbank's report.
"Yes, I am more worried (after the report). I would say that
debts are more broad-based than we knew earlier, in terms of
age, income and geographically."
Earlier on Wednesday, the Riksbank said a study of debt data
from Sweden's eight largest banks showed that household debt
levels were higher than previously assumed.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson)