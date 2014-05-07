STOCKHOLM May 7 A survey of Swedish household debts by the Riksbank shows borrowing levels are more of a worry than previously thought, central bank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Wednesday.

"I am among those on the board, who has been worried about whether the development up to now is sustainable," Skingsley told reporters after the publication of the Riksbank's report.

"Yes, I am more worried (after the report). I would say that debts are more broad-based than we knew earlier, in terms of age, income and geographically."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Riksbank said a study of debt data from Sweden's eight largest banks showed that household debt levels were higher than previously assumed. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson)