STOCKHOLM May 7 Debt levels among low and
middle income earners in Sweden are a concern, central bank
Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Wednesday.
Skingsley was speaking after the publication of a Riksbank
report on household debt levels which concluded that debt levels
are higher than previously estimated.
"What's worrying me is that low and middle income households
have high debt levels," Skingsley told reporters. "The view that
it is the households with the highest incomes in the major
cities who have highest debt levels, that's not true."
Skingsley also said the Riksbank's mandate to stabilize
inflation around 2 percent was "crystal clear".
Consumer prices fell in March and underlying inflation has
been under the Riksbank's target for three years.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson)