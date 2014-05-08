BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust Q4 FFO totaled $0.39 per diluted share
* Noi was $17.4 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $16.5 million for q4 of 2015
STOCKHOLM May 8 Plans by Sweden's financial watchdog to increase the bank's capital buffers are positive, but more needs to be done to strengthen the financial system and deal with high levels of household debt, central bank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said.
She said plans confirmed by the FSA on Thursday to raise mortgage risk weights and to increase banks capital buffers were a step in the right direction.
"I think that we should move further with gradual measures to strengthen banks and households," Skingsley told reporters. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
* Q1 net profit 903,458 dinars versus 752,949 dinars year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895482 LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 14 (Fitch) European credit markets started the year positively as the ECB's various bond-buying programmes helped to shield corporate credit from potential political risk contagion, maintaining borrower-friendly conditions, says Fitch Ratings. Average yields and spreads on non-financial corporate bon