BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
STOCKHOLM Oct 6 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion crowns ($174.6 million) worth of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.
It bought 750 million crowns of 2020 bonds at an average yield of -0.518 percent and the same amount of 2022 bonds at 0.002 percent.
($1 = 8.5902 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.