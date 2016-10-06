STOCKHOLM Oct 6 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion crowns ($174.6 million) worth of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.

It bought 750 million crowns of 2020 bonds at an average yield of -0.518 percent and the same amount of 2022 bonds at 0.002 percent.

($1 = 8.5902 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)