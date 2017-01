STOCKHOLM Nov 25 Sweden's central bank bought 750 million Swedish crowns ($81.29 million) of inflation-linked bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Friday.

It bought 350 million crowns of 2020 bonds at an average yield of -1.979 percent and the same amount of 2028 bonds at -0.920 percent. ($1 = 9.2261 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero)