BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
STOCKHOLM Dec 9 Sweden's central bank bought 750 million Swedish crowns ($82.0 million) of inflation-linked bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Friday.
It bought 375 million crowns of 2020 bonds at an average yield of -2.049 percent and the same amount of 2025 bonds at -1.374 percent.
Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 9.1434 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year