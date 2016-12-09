STOCKHOLM Dec 9 Sweden's central bank bought 750 million Swedish crowns ($82.0 million) of inflation-linked bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Friday.

It bought 375 million crowns of 2020 bonds at an average yield of -2.049 percent and the same amount of 2025 bonds at -1.374 percent.

Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 9.1434 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)