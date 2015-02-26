STOCKHOLM Feb 26 Sweden's central bank said on Thursday it bought 3 billion crowns in 5-year government bonds in an auction, the first of three in their QE-programme.

In mid-February, the Riksbank made a historical move that shocked the market when it cut its key interest rate to -0.10 percent and launched a 10 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) bond buying programme in an effort to push up prices and restore market faith in its 2 percent inflation target.

Coupon: 5.00 percent Maturity: December 1, 2020

Auction date 26/02/15

Avg. yield 0.098

Highest accepted yield 0.108

Lowest accepted yield 0.092

Requested volume (mln SEK) 3,000

Total bids (mln SEK) 9,232

Total volume bought (mln SEK) 3,000

($1 = 8.3000 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)