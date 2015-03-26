STOCKHOLM, March 26 Sweden's central bank said
on Thursday it bought 6.0 billion crowns ($710 million) of
government bonds in a reverse auction, the first tranche of a
new round of bond buys.
Last week, the Riksbank cut its key repo rate further into
negative territory and said it would buy 30 billion Swedish
crowns of government bonds after already completing its first
round of 10 billion crowns of purchases.
Loan 1051
Coupon 3.75 pct
Maturity 2017-08-12
Average yield -0.330
Lowest accepted yield -0.334
Highest yield -0.328
Requested volume 3,000
Volume offered 11,710
Volume bought 3,000
Number of bids 18
Number of accepted bids 3
Loan 1058
Coupon 2.50 pct
Maturity 2025-05-12
Average yield 0.363
Lowest accepted yield 0.363
Highest yield 0.373
Requested volume 3,000
Volume offered 6,723
Volume bought 3,000
Number of bids 26
Number of accepted bids 6
($1 = 8.4480 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)