STOCKHOLM May 7 Sweden's central bank said on Thursday it bought 6.0 billion crowns of government bonds in a reverse auction.

Last week, Sweden's central bank kept its rates on hold at minus 0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a cut, but expanded its asset purchase programme and said it stood ready to do more to support inflation at short notice.

Loan 1047 Coupon 5.00 pct Maturity 2020-12-01 Average yield +0.332 Lowest accepted yield +0.332 Highest yield +0.335 Requested volume mln SEK 3,000 Volume offered mln SEK 11,795 Volume bought mln SEK 3,000 Number of bids 19 Number of accepted bids 3 Loan 1057 Coupon 1.50 pct Maturity 2023-11-13 Average yield +0.714 Lowest accepted yield +0.711 Highest yield +0.730 Requested volume mln SEK 3,000 Volume offered mln SEK 10,150 Volume bought mln SEK 3,000 Number of bids 15 Number of accepted bids 8