STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Price pressure in Sweden is
expected to remain subdued as a result of increased e-commerce
and tough competition, Sweden's central bank said in a summary
of a survey of business sentiment on Wednesday.
In the retail sector, the central bank said companies
reported higher labour and purchasing costs but that it was
still difficult to pass those on to consumers.
"A very moderate upward adjustment in prices can be
expected," the summary said. "Stiff competition and rapid
structural transformation within the retail trade, partly due to
increased sales within e-commerce, are continuing to hold back
prices."
Companies were more pessimistic about the economic outlook
than at any time in the last three years, the Riksbank said.
The survey is published three times a year. Representatives
of 42 companies with a total of around 243,000 employees in
Sweden were interviewed.
