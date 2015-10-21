STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Sweden's central bank on Wednesday proposed new and broadly tighter guidelines for collateral that was largely a return to the rules that applied before the financial crisis.

The new requirement included that the lowest credit rating for collateral would be raised to AA- from A- and that covered bonds issued by the counterparty itself would no longer be accepted.

Covered bonds as a share of total collateral could not exceed 60 percent. A maximum of 50 percent of the share of collateral value composed of covered bonds may consist of covered bonds from the same issuer.

"The amended terms and conditions, which, to a certain extent, are a return to the provisions that applied before the financial crisis, are aimed at reducing the Riksbank's credit risk and deemed not to affect the conditions for pursuing monetary policy," the Riksbank said in a statement.

The amended terms and conditions were proposed to be introduced over 2016 and the proposal had been sent to a number of referral bodies, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)