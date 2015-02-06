STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Business activity has stalled and demand needs to increase for companies to push through greater price increases, the results of a survey of businesses by Sweden's central bank showed on Friday.

"The Riksbank's interviews with 42 of Sweden's largest companies indicate that economic activity is at a standstill," the central bank said in a statement.

"Demand is the single most important factor for the companies' pricing and it needs to increase if there is to be scope for greater price increases going forward."

Headline consumer prices fell or were flat each month last year except June.

The repo rate has been at zero since October last year and many analysts believe the Riksbank will cut into negative territory when it announces its next decision on interest rates on Feb. 12.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)